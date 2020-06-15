OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a negative change to its COVID-19 count.

The updated epidemiological curve on the OPH COVID-19 dashboard shows a change of two fewer laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sunday's update.

In an email to CTV News, an Ottawa Public Health spokesperson said one new lab-confirmed case was added between Sunday, but three cases were removed from the epidemiological curve because it was determined the patients were not from Ottawa.

"There is 1 new reported case of COVID-19 since yesterday, and no new deaths. Since yesterday’s report, 3 previously reported cases were determined to reside in another health unit region so they have been removed from our case counts. These changes have been reflected in our epidemiological curve. It’s important to note that the databases are live, and the data in our epidemiology report represents a snapshot in time. The databases are continuously being updated as cases are investigated and as more information becomes available," the statement said.

The current count of the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now 2,030.

258 people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

Resolved and active cases

The current number of resolved cases remains at 1,690. There were no new resolved cases reported between Sunday and Monday, according to the OPH dashboard.

The number of active cases in Ottawa stands at 82, with 16 people in hospital.