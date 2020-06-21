OTTAWA -- There is one new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while zero new deaths have been reported for a fifth straight day.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 announced in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,055 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 260 deaths linked to the virus.

Hospitalizations continue to decline

There are currently two people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.

On June 1, Ottawa Public Health reported 38 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says approximately 85 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,742 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 53 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

COVID-19 Outbreaks

There are currently seven COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Six at long-term care homes and one at Welcome House.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Carlingview Manor was declared over on June 18.