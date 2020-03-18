OTTAWA -- An Ottawa man has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ontario Ministry of Health’s 10:30 a.m. update says a male in his 20s has tested positive for novel coronavirus, and is now self-isolating. Officials say the transmission of novel coronavirus is related to travel to the United States.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Ottawa Public Health provided no other details about the case.

On Tuesday night, the Ottawa Senators announced a player had tested positive for COVID-19. The unidentified player has mild symptoms and is in self-isolation.

It’s not known whether the new case reported in Ottawa on Wednesday is the Ottawa Senators player.

The Senators say the club is in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the player and are working with the team's doctors and public health officials. All members of the Senators have been asked to remain isolated and monitor their health.

There are now 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Thirteen of the cases are self-isolating.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said on Tuesday that one of the cases is now hospitalized. Etches would only say the person is over the age of 60, and the case was connected to travel.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health says there are now 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. One death has been linked to novel coronavirus.