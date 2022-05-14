One more scorcher before rain starts to fall

Another record-breaking high temperature is in the forecast for Ottawa but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 33 C in Ottawa on Saturday that, if reached, would surpass the 2004 record at the Ottawa Airport of 30.7 C. The forecast humidex this afternoon is 37.

Just a few clouds are expected Saturday. Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a low of 17 C—about 10 degrees warmer than the typical low for this time of the year.

Clouds move in Sunday bringing a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday’s high is 22 C, with a humidex of 28. Ottawa has seen just under 9 mm of rain so far in May. An open air fire ban remains in effect.

Monday’s forecast is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C.

Tuesday might also see showers, with a high of 18 C, in line with the seasonal average.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday.