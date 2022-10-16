One man suffers burns in Cyrville area kitchen fire

Ottawa firefighters doused a kitchen fire in a Cyrville area highrise.

Firefighters were called to the building on Cummings Avenue between Cyrville and Ogilvie roads at 11:36 a.m. Sunday after something caught fire on the stove in a second-floor apartment.

Flames had spread from the stove to the cupboards by the time firefighters arrived. The fire was under control within 18 minutes, but extra time was needed to blow the smoke out of the building.

The Ottawa Fire Service said high readings of carbon monoxide were found on lower floors of the building, requiring extra ventilation.

Ottawa paramedics treated one man for burns. He was taken to hospital in stable condition. Three women at the scene had minor issues but they did not require a trip to the hospital.