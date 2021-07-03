Advertisement
One man in hospital following shooting in Sandy Hill
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 9:11AM EDT

OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one man is in the hospital after being shot Friday night in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood.
Police responded to a shooting at around 11:30 p.m. on Osgoode Street near King Edward Avenue.
No other information about the victim was immediately available but police said he is still in the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
The Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating.