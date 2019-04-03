

CTV Ottawa





One man has been sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after fire broke out in the east end of Ottawa. Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Boake Street near Innes and Orchardview just before 7 a.m. There were reports that one person was injured and paramedics were able to assist the man and take him to hospital. Fire crews were able to contain the fire by 7:20. Operations continue and a fire investigator is on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.