OTTAWA - One man has died over suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after an elderly couple was found in their Orléans home Tuesday morning.

Paramedics say the 75-year-old man died at the scene. The man's 75-year-old wife was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

#Breaking Ottawa Paramedics say an elderly man has died and an elderly woman is in hospital after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Paramedics say they got a call to a home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on Phoenix Crescent. The couple was planning on taking an outing with a female friend, who found them unconscious inside the home.

Firefighters eventually arrived to the scene and confirmed high carbon monoxide levels.

Paramedics say the elderly woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition with a hyperbaric chamber for further treatment. The friend who found the couple was also taken to hospital.