One man dead in crash near Mississippi Mills
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, August 9, 2019 1:15PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 9, 2019 6:47PM EDT
Ottawa Police say a man has died after a crash in the rural west end.
Police were called to Peter Robinson Rd. near Carroll Side Rd. at around 11:30 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle collision.
One man was taken to hospital, where he later died. His identity is unknown at this time. The second driver is a woman who suffered minor injuries.
Police have closed Peter Robinson Rd. from March Rd. to Vaughan Side Rd. for the investigation.
Update: a person has succumbed to their injuries. @OPScollisions is on scene. Road closures remain in effect.#ottnews #otttraffic https://t.co/psAFBI0EH8— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 9, 2019