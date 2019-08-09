

Ottawa Police say a man has died after a crash in the rural west end.

Police were called to Peter Robinson Rd. near Carroll Side Rd. at around 11:30 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle collision.

One man was taken to hospital, where he later died. His identity is unknown at this time. The second driver is a woman who suffered minor injuries.

Police have closed Peter Robinson Rd. from March Rd. to Vaughan Side Rd. for the investigation.