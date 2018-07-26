

CTV Ottawa





One man is dead following a crash between a school bus and a van in the Shirley's Bay area.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon around 4PM at the intersection of March Valley Road and Klondike Road. The driver of the van was killed.

Police say about 32 kids were on board the school bus at the time of the crash. The bus was returning from a day camp. One 17-year-old was sent to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario with minor injuries.

Ottawa Police are investigating.