A 45-year-old man is dead following a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning. Paramedics tell CTV News the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Iber Road and Harry Douglas Drive when one vehicle rolled over and was then struck by two on-coming vehicles.

The man in the vehicle that rolled over died on scene. CTV News has learned a four-year old girl was in the vehicle and transported to a trauma centre in stable condition.

A 51-year-old man in another vehicle is listed in stable but serious condition.

The area remains closed while Police continue their investigation.