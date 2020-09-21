OTTAWA -- After negotiating throughout the night, Ottawa police say one man has been taken in without incident after barricading themselves in a home in the area of Hathaway Drive.

 

 

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area Monday evening. 

 

Residents near Hathaway Drive, Karendale, Woodson, Oldfield, and Maralisa Streets and Cresthaven Drive were asked to shelter in place as police said the man may have had a firearm, though there is no confirmation on whether that was the case.

 

The area is now clear.

 

Below is the inital announcement of the incident.

At 10:30 p.m. Monday police were still on scene. 