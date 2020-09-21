OTTAWA -- After negotiating throughout the night, Ottawa police say one man has been taken in without incident after barricading themselves in a home in the area of Hathaway Drive.

At 0412hrs, after 11hrs of negotiations, one male was apprehended without injury.

Thank you to area residents for your understanding & the professionalism of our Negotiators -incl on-call psychologist, Tactical, Frontline officers & our partners. The area is now safe. #ottnews — OPS Duty Inspector (@DutyInspector) September 22, 2020

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area Monday evening.

Residents near Hathaway Drive, Karendale, Woodson, Oldfield, and Maralisa Streets and Cresthaven Drive were asked to shelter in place as police said the man may have had a firearm, though there is no confirmation on whether that was the case.

The area is now clear.

Below is the inital announcement of the incident.

Police operation underway in 1-100 blk of Hathaway Dr - barricaded person who may have a firearm. Officers asking residents in the area of Hathaway Dr/ Karendale, Woodson, Oldfield and Maralisa Streets/Cresthaven Dr to shelter in place (in their basement) until further notice. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 21, 2020

At 10:30 p.m. Monday police were still on scene.

Officers remain on scene on Hathaway Dr. Our command post and armoured rescue vehicle are staged in the area. There are no further changes or updates to provide at this time. We will advise as soon as the area is safe. Thank you for your understanding. #ottnews — OPS Duty Inspector (@DutyInspector) September 22, 2020

At midnight police were still on scene.