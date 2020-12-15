OTTAWA -- MRC des Collines police say a driver has died after a three-vehicle crash in l'Ange-Gardien, QC, north of Ottawa.

Police said two transport trucks hauling logs and an SUV collided Tuesday on Route 309 near chemin de la Mine. The two people in the SUV were trapped and police said the driver was in life-threatening condition.

Police later told CTV News the male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and his female passenger was transported to the Hull hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the two log trucks suffered minor injuries and were in a state of shock.

What caused the collision is unclear. Investigators were sent to the scene.

Police closed Route 309 near chemin de la Mine is closed in both directions for the duration of the investigation. It remains unclear when the stretch of the road will reopen.