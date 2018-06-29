

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It has been a deadly start to the Canada Day long weekend on Canada's busiest highway.

Ontario Provincial Police says one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 at Trenton early Friday morning.

The collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Glen Miller Road and Wallbridge Loyalist Road involved four tractor trailers.

Police say one person was also treated for minor injuries.