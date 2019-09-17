One killed in Highway 417 Crash
OPP Cruiser (File photo)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 4:07AM EDT
One person is dead after an overnight crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s east-end.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Hunt Club Road just before 3 a.m.
Ottawa Paramedics say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 417 eastbound is closed between Hunt Club Road and Anderson Road while the OPP investigates.