

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





One person is dead after an overnight crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa’s east-end.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Hunt Club Road just before 3 a.m.

Ottawa Paramedics say a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 417 eastbound is closed between Hunt Club Road and Anderson Road while the OPP investigates.