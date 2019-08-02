

Sara Cimetta , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews say one person had to be rescued from a burning apartment in a fire at 251 Donald St. early Friday morning. The victim is now in the care of paramedics.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Witness video shows flames bursting through a window near the top floor.

Firefighters had the blaze under control around 3:10 a.m., but say the entire 14th floor will be displaced, with 20 people being assisted by Victims' Services.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, or the cost of the damage.

A fire tore through the same building this past December, also displacing several residents.