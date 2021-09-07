OTTAWA -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision involving an Ottawa police cruiser and another vehicle in the south end.

Ottawa police say the collision happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads.

Ottawa paramedics say one person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition, but other details about the individual are currently unknown.

A second patient was assessed at the scene.

Police say westbound lanes of Hunt Club are closed at Malak Street and drivers on Conroy will not be able to continue past Hunt Club.

