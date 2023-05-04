One injured in crash at Blair and Ogilvie

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at a major east Ottawa intersection on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. at Blair and Ogilvie roads, Ottawa paramedics said. Witness video from the scene showed one of the vehicles flipped upside down.

One adult was taken to hospital in stable condition, paramedics said. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Multiple witnesses told CTV News that the car that flipped was an Ottawa police vehicle.

Police said officers are on scene directing traffic. They are asking people to avoid the area.