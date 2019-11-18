

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





One person was treated for smoke inhalation after an overnight fire in Ottawa’s west-end.

Ottawa Fire responded to a 911 call from a worker just after 12 a.m., reporting a fire in a building at 56 Antares Dr.

There were workers present inside the building when the fire started, and all evacuated safely.

It took firefighters less than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is investigation.