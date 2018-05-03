One driver dead after three vehicle crash on 401
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 3:57PM EDT
A second major accident in less than 24 hours has claimed the life of a driver on the 401.
It happened just after 1 p.m. near Prescott.
OPP say the crash involved two transport trucks and a tanker. That's closed the 401 in both directions between Edward Street in Prescott and Maitland Road.
A fuel clean up is also taking place in the eastbound lanes as the tanker truck spilled its cargo.
No other information on injuries is available at this time.