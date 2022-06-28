One death reported among Escapade festival attendees
One death reported among Escapade festival attendees
One person who attended the Escapade Music Festival in Ottawa this past weekend has died.
Paramedic spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps tells CTV News that Ottawa paramedics and the Canadian Ski Patrol were on scene for the weekend music festival all three days and treated 16 people for a variety of issues, including four people with critical overdoses.
One of the people who was transported to the hospital passed away. A friend of the victim confirmed the death to CTV News, but did not confirm a cause of death. The victim has not been identified.
The electronic music festival marked the start of summer festival season in the capital as COVID-19 restrictions are largely gone. Escapade was held last year but required all attendees to provide proof of vaccination.
Paramedics have responded to overdose calls at the festival in the past. In 2018, paramedics said they treated five people for overdoses, none of which were life-threatening.
CTV News reached out to the festival for comment.
Correction
A previous version of this article said an individual died of an overdose. However, the cause of death has not been officially confirmed.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO leader says defence spending target applies to all allies, including Canada
Canada found itself under the spotlight on Wednesday as the head of the NATO military alliance said he expects Canada to fulfil its commitment to other members and increase its defence spending to meet the needs of an increasingly dangerous world.
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms
Through the use of MRI technology and spearheaded by researchers at Western University, the cause of long COVID symptoms have been identified for the first time.
More than half of flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data
Recent data shows more than half of all flights from some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
Canadians who want a Nexus card will have to travel to U.S. to get it
A Nexus card is supposed to help put low-risk Canadians on the fast track when crossing the U.S. border, but at least 330,000 Canadians aren’t sure when their applications will be processed.
NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'
NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country's leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
'Crisis level': N.L. faces shortage of psychologists as they leave public system
Access to mental health services is taking a hit in Newfoundland and Labrador as psychologists in the province continue to leave the public system en masse.
Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme
The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.
Atlantic
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Memorial service today for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting is being remembered today during a regimental memorial service in Halifax.
-
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
-
Woman charged with accessory to murder in Halifax shooting
A second person has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Halifax in March.
Toronto
-
Toronto tenants receive eviction notices in dispute over AC units
Dozens of tenants in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood have been issued eviction notices for reportedly having air conditioning units in their apartments and refusing to pay extra to cover the costs of running them.
-
OLG reveals where winning Lotto Max ticket for $70M jackpot was bought in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up $70-million richer after Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket holder in the province.
-
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Montreal
-
LIVE AT 11:30 A.M.
LIVE AT 11:30 A.M. | Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
-
More arrests after fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police states more arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui.
-
Quebec announces 3,000 social and affordable housing units
With the housing shortage hitting hard, Quebec announced Wednesday the construction of 3,000 social and affordable housing units, with the contribution of partners.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop, but it may be short-lived
Ontario drivers should get a break at the pumps this weekend as the provincial government slashes its portion of the gas tax.
-
Sudbury’s Junction East budget now projected at more than $98M
City council in Sudbury gave the Junction East project its approval at Tuesday night’s meeting. The community hub will include the city’s main library, art gallery and multi-cultural-folk arts association under one roof at a cost of $98.5 million.
-
OLG reveals where winning Lotto Max ticket for $70M jackpot was bought in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up $70-million richer after Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket holder in the province.
London
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
Rodgerville Road near Hensall, Ont. is closed after a fatal crash.
-
Family dog saved from $600,000 house fire in east London
London fire crews were able to knock down a blaze and save a family dog late Tuesday night.
-
Officers attacked by dogs in Port Elgin drug bust: Police
Two Saugeen Shores Police officers were injured during a drug bust in Port Elgin Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Conditions report outlines Manitoba’s flood risk, forecast for summer months
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its 2022 Summer Conditions Report, calling for a higher than normal risk of flooding on most major lakes and near-seasonal temperatures.
-
Two in hospital after scooter and vehicle collide in St. Boniface
Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition late Tuesday afternoon after vehicle and scooter collided in St. Boniface.
-
Former Paddlewheel captain pens book commemorating 44 years on the Red River
From Pierre Elliott Trudeau to Colonel Sanders to thousands of Manitoba grads, Captain Steve Hawchuk welcomed people from all walks of life aboard during his 44-year career at the helm of the M.S. Paddlewheel Queen and other vessels.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Kitchener crash
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.
-
Family of Black 4-year-old removed from school by police sues Waterloo Catholic board
The family of a Black four-year-old who was removed from school by police has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Catholic District School Board seeking $1 million in damages for what they says is the board's discrimination and negligence.
-
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
Rodgerville Road near Hensall, Ont. is closed after a fatal crash.
Calgary
-
IBM expanding Calgary facility, will create 250 new jobs
IBM Canada will be opening a new Client Innovation Centre in Calgary, and says its creation will generate 250 new jobs.
-
Stroke-inducing clots efficiently dissolved by heart attack drug: Canadian researchers
A drug used to treat heart attacks has proven to be an effective treatment for the most common type of stroke, and an even better treatment than the current clinical standard, says a team of Canadian researchers.
-
Climate rallies to take place across Canada as groups push for action
Calgary's rally is scheduled for noon in the 1400 block of Eighth Street S.W.. outside the office of Conservative MP Greg McLean.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Transit to end COVID-19 mask requirement
One of the longest-running measures of the pandemic was lifted during Monday's city council meeting.
-
Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood.
Saskatoon police say an investigation is ongoing, amidst a large police presence on Avenue J South between 21st and 22nd Street West.
-
'A big, wild experiment': Saskatoon sidewalk piano strikes a chord
A piano along Broadway Avenue store is striking a chord by giving anyone a chance to share their joy of music.
Edmonton
-
Man dies after being hit by train in Leduc
A 50-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a train in Leduc on Wednesday morning.
-
Talus Dome covered in spray paint
The silver balls, located on Whitemud Drive near Quesnell Bridge, appeared to have been vandalized with yellow graffiti.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler with sunny breaks and possible midday showers
Rain moved through the Edmonton area overnight and delivered about five to 10 mm across the city. In the city and surrounding areas, we'll get some sunny breaks this morning. Then, another chance of showers midday as the flow switches and starts to come from the north.
Vancouver
-
Cadavers needed: B.C. university dealing with decline in donation
It's not the typical type of donation sought, but the University of British Columbia is in need of particular items: cadavers.
-
B.C. mayor captures his encounter with a bear on camera
A Metro Vancouver mayor captured on camera a recent and close encounter with a four-legged member of his community.
-
NEW
NEW | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Wednesday morning, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Man not hurt after being robbed of his groceries: Regina police
A 36-year-old man was not hurt after he was approached by a man with a knife and robbed of his groceries south of downtown on Monday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Sask. government prepares for joint COVID-19 booster, flu shot campaign in fall
The Government of Saskatchewan is gearing up for a joint COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccination program in the fall.