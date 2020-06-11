OTTAWA -- One new case of COVID-19 has been detected in Ottawa, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new case of COVID-19 in its daily update on Thursday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there have been 2,003 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 257 deaths.

There are currently 19 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are currently eight active COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, group homes and hospitals. The COVID-19 outbreak at Chapel Hill Retirement Home has been declared over.

Resolved cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 83 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.

A total of 1,669 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 77 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.