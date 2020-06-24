OTTAWA -- Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Ottawa Public Health provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2065 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 262 deaths.

One person is currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told Council on Wednesday that the COVID-19 trends in Ottawa are "positive."

Dr. Etches says the case counts are decreasing, and the number of hospitalizations is dropping. The report for Wednesday's Council meeting said COVID-19 testing volumes are up, while the per cent of positive cases is down.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health reports 84.7 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,750 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 53 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.