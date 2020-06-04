OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, along with one new death linked to the virus.

The new cases were announced in the daily epidemiology update from Ottawa Public Health on Thursday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 11, there have been 1,985 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 248 deaths.

Thirty-three people are currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19 related illnesses.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 56. The youngest case involved a four-month-old, while the oldest case involved a 105-year-old resident.

Recovering from COVID-19

The daily epidemiology update shows 83 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.

Ottawa Public Health says 1,644 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 93 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health has said that “based on available information, the actual number of infections may lie from five to 30 times or more than the reported number of cases.”

Exposure to COVID-19

Ten per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to community transmission.

Ottawa Public Health says 192 of the 1,985 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have no links to travel or confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

The report shows 50 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, 985 of the 1,985 cases, are linked to an outbreak in a retirement home, long-term care home, hospital, group home or shelter.

Close contact with a known case of COVID-19 is linked to 24 per cent of cases, while travel is linked to nine per cent of COVID-19 cases.