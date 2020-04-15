OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting another death linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

In its daily epidemiology update, the health unit provides no other details about the death.

Thirteen deaths have been linked to COVID-19 complications in Ottawa since the outbreak began in March.

Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 643.

There are 41 people currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 18 in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa Public Health says 244 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Community transmission

Ottawa Public Health says one-quarter of all COVID-19 cases are linked to community transmission.

The daily report shows 159 cases of COVID-19 have no travel history and no known contact with a known case.

There have been 230 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa linked to contact with a positive case of COVID-19, while 117 cases are linked to travel.

Public health continues to investigate the exposure source of 96 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health is investigating 16 COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals, long-term care homes and group homes.

COVID-19 cases have been detected at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus and three outbreaks at the Montfort Hospital.

There are also cases of COVID-19 involving patients and staff at the following long-term care and retirement homes: