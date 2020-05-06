OTTAWA -- Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 and one death have been reported in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new numbers in its daily Epidemiology Update on Wednesday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 1,558 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 139 deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 28 people in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, including six in the Intensive Care Unit.

More than half of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Ottawa Public Health reports 918 of the 1,558 cases of COVID-19 have been resolved.

Ottawa Public Health is transitioning to a new case management and reporting system. Until the data in the new system is validated and the transition is completed, Ottawa Public Health is releasing a “snapshot report.”

The COVID-19 institutions report outlining the number of cases among residents and staff at long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals has not been released since April 29.