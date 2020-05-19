One death, 22 new cases linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health announced the newest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa in its daily epidemiology update on Tuesday afternoon.
One more death has also been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on March 11, there has been 1,824 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 202 deaths.
There are currently 47 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.
Recovering from COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health says 78 per cent of residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
Statistics show 1,414 cases of COVID-19 have resolved.
Exposure
More than half of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to Ottawa’s long-term care homes, retirement homes, group homes and hospitals.
Ottawa Public Health says 958 of the 1,824 cases are the result of exposure to COVID-19 in an institution.
Community transmission is responsible for 17 per cent of the COVID-19 cases, while seven per cent of cases have been linked to travel only.