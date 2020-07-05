Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
One dead, two injured in single-vehicle crash south of Osgoode
Published Sunday, July 5, 2020 10:05AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle crash in the city's rural south end.
Police said in a tweet that they were called to the area of Dalmeny Road and Nixon Drive at 5:45 a.m. Sunday.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to hospital.
No other details about the victims or the extent of the survivors' injuries have been released.
Police say local road closures are in effect.