OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one person is dead and two others are injured after a single-vehicle crash in the city's rural south end.

Police said in a tweet that they were called to the area of Dalmeny Road and Nixon Drive at 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to hospital.

No other details about the victims or the extent of the survivors' injuries have been released.

Police say local road closures are in effect.