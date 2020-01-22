GATINEAU, QC. -- Quebec Provincial Police say one person has died and two other people are in hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 50.

The crash happened at around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday near Lépine Ave., in the Buckingham area.

Police say a woman driving westbound on the highway crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

The people in the other car were hurt. One man is in critical condition, while a woman is listed in serious but stable condition.

The highway is closed between Lépine Ave. and Buckingham Ave. for the police investigation.