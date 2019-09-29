

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Sûreté du Québec says one person has died and two others were injured following a head-on crash south of Low, Quebec early Sunday morning.

It happened on Highway 105 around 7:30 a.m.

The SQ says two pickup trucks were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of one of the pickup trucks was found with no vital signs and was pronounced dead in hospital.

Two other people were injured.

A section of Highway 105 is closed as police investigate the cause of the crash. A detour is in place.