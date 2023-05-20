One dead, suspect at large following shooting in Renfrew, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after one person was shot and killed Friday in Renfrew, Ont.

OPP said in a news release Saturday that officers were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. The victim had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police say it is believed this was a targeted and isolated incident.

*UPDATE* The public safety message issued for Renfrew earlier this morning has been lifted. The occurrence is believed to have been a targeted and isolated incident. Please call the #RenfrewOPP at 1-888-310-1122 / #crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS if you have any information. ^jm — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 20, 2023

The suspect remains at large and police are warning of an increased presence in Renfrew as a result of the investigation.

"The OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to ensure their doors and windows are locked," OPP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.