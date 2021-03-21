OTTAWA -- Police in western Quebec say one person is dead after a collision in Chelsea, Que. late Saturday night.

In a news release, MRC des Collines police say a driver struck a tree for reasons under investigation at around 10:08 p.m. near 195 Chemin de la Montagne, just west of Chemin Hollow Glen.

There were three people in the vehicle. One was ejected during the crash and emergency crews extricated the remaining two. Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

While MRC des Collines police have an investigator at the scene, the local unit says Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) are leading the investigation.

A section of Chemin de la Montagne in the area is closed for the investigation.