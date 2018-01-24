

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Pontiac.

It happened on Highway 148 near the intersection of Maple Road at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The MRC des Collines Police says a car travelling westbound on Highway 148 collided with a Hydro Quebec truck.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.