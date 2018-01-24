One dead in Pontiac crash
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 2:43AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 24, 2018 5:06AM EST
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Pontiac.
It happened on Highway 148 near the intersection of Maple Road at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
The MRC des Collines Police says a car travelling westbound on Highway 148 collided with a Hydro Quebec truck.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.