

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





One person was killed in a head-on crash in North Glengarry Saturday afternoon.

Police said a minivan was travelling northbound on County Road 20 when it collided with a southbound pick-up truck just before 1 p.m.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said in a news release. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police said detours are in place at County Road 20 and County Road 25, as well as Kenyon Concession 1.