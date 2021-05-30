OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is dead after a crash north of Cornwall overnight.

In a release, police said the driver collided with a parked car on Headline Road east of Highway 138 just after midnight Sunday, causing both cars to burst into flames.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld while police contact next-of-kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What caused the driver to crash is under investigation. A stretch of Headline Road between Highway 138 and McConnell Avenue is closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.