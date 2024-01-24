One dead in crash on Hwy. 7 southwest of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa.

The collision happened at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday between Drummond Concession 7 and Westshore Drive.

OPP said the crash involved four vehicles, including a tractor trailer.

The identity of the victim has not been made public.

Police say detours will be in place for a prolonged period and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.