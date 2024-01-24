OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One dead in crash on Hwy. 7 southwest of Ottawa

    The scene of a fatal crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa) The scene of a fatal crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa.

    The collision happened at around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday between Drummond Concession 7 and Westshore Drive.

    OPP said the crash involved four vehicles, including a tractor trailer.

    The identity of the victim has not been made public.

    Police say detours will be in place for a prolonged period and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

