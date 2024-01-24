OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One dead in crash on Hwy. 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
    Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa.

    The collision happened Wednesday morning between Drummond Concession 7 and Westshore Drive.

    The identity of the victim has not been made public.

    Police say detours will be in place for a prolonged period and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

