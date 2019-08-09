

Ottawa Police say one person is dead after a crash in the rural west end.

Police were called to Peter Robinson Rd. near Carroll Side Rd. at around 11:30 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle collision.

One person was taken to hospital, where they later died.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police have closed Peter Robinson Rd. from March Rd. to Vaughan Side Rd. for the investigation.