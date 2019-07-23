One dead, another missing in St. Isidore fire
One person has died, and another is unaccounted for following an overnight fire in St. Isidore, Ontario.
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 5:53PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police say a fire broke out Tuesday around 2 a.m. at a home on County Road 9.
Investigators found an unidentified deceased victim inside the home. Another person remains unaccounted for.
The Ontario Fire Marshall and the Coroner’s Office are helping with the investigation.