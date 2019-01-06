

CTV Ottawa





One person is dead and another is in hospital after two separate vehicles broke through the ice on Mississippi Lake early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a passenger vehicle through the ice around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning, near Craig Shore, Lanark OPP said in a release.

Officers found an ATV that was partially submerged with its lights on. During the search for people involved, they determined another vehicle, a Volkswagen, had also fallen through the ice.

Police say car was the subject of the original call.

Police say the two incidents are not related, and the Volkswagen car is the subject of their fatality investigation.

A man who escaped from the car is being treated for hypothermia in hospital, police said.

OPP are asking the public to avoid Mississippi Lake between Pretties Island Road and Craig Shore.

Mississippi Lake is about 70 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.