

Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating after a stabbing homicide early this morning.

Police say one man is dead after being stabbed at the corner of Whitton Crescent and Whitton Place in Overbrook. They also say another man is in hospital, suffering from serious stab wounds.

Police say they found both victims in the area around 2:40am.

Three people have been arrested. No charges have been laid at this time.