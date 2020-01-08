One-day strike closes public high schools in Renfrew County
OTTAWA -- Public high schools in Renfrew County will be closed today as secondary school teachers walk the picket line.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation is holding a one-day strike in eight boards across Ontario today as part of job action.
The boards include:
- The Renfrew County District School Board
- Algoma District School Board
- Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board
- Greater Essex County District School Board
- Avon Maitland District School Board
- District School Board of Niagara
- Limestone District School Board
- Peel District School Board
The Renfrew County District School Board says all secondary schools and kindergarten classes will be closed today. The only exception is kindergarten classes at Whitney Public School will proceed as scheduled.
In a statement, the board says the OSSTF represents secondary school teachers, early childhood educators and secondary office managers across the board.
The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario says École elementaire et secondaire publique L’Équinoxe in Pembroke will be closed today. All other schools and childcare centres in the CEPEO board will remain open.