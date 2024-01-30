One day of cold temperatures before mild weather returns to Ottawa
Ottawa residents will have to shiver through one more day of cold temperatures, before warm temperatures arrive for the final day of January and first days of February.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -5 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -14 this morning and -9 this afternoon.
It’s going to be mainly cloudy tonight with a low of -9 C.
Warm temperatures return to Ottawa on Wednesday.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers with a high of 3 C.
Thursday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3 C.
The outlook for Friday and Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud on both days, with temperatures of -1 C on Friday and 2 C on Saturday.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -15 C.
Manulife-Loblaw deal to deliver specialty drugs sparks access, competition concerns
Some pharmacare policy experts are raising concerns about competition and patient access to much-needed medication after Manulife Financial Corp. announced its coverage of certain prescription drugs will only apply at Loblaw Cos. Ltd. pharmacies.
Canadians increasingly living on coasts, where they are at risk of rising sea levels: StatCan
Canadians are heading to the coasts for beaches and mild climates, but a new release from Statistics Canada says rising sea levels may pose a concern.
Israeli undercover forces dressed as women and medics storm West Bank hospital, killing 3 militants
Israeli forces disguised as civilian women and medical workers stormed a hospital Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinian militants in a dramatic raid that underscored how deadly violence has spilled into the territory from the war in Gaza.
Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind
Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.
Pakistani court sentences former prime minister Imran Khan to 10 years for revealing state secrets
A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and one of his party deputies to 10 years in prison each, after finding them guilty of revealing official secrets. The verdict drew swift criticism from Khan's followers.
Russian figure skaters to get Olympic team bronze medals ahead of Canada despite Valieva DQ
Despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case, the Russia figure skating team was set to get bronze medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.
'Recovering well': Elon Musk's Neuralink implants its first brain chip in human
The first human patient has received an implant from brain-chip startup Neuralink on Sunday and is recovering well, the company's billionaire founder Elon Musk said.
Northern Ont. police extend search area for missing city councillor
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
