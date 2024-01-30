OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • One day of cold temperatures before mild weather returns to Ottawa

    A pedestrian crosses the street in the ByWard Market. March 19, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) A pedestrian crosses the street in the ByWard Market. March 19, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
    Ottawa residents will have to shiver through one more day of cold temperatures, before warm temperatures arrive for the final day of January and first days of February.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -5 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -14 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

    It’s going to be mainly cloudy tonight with a low of -9 C.

    Warm temperatures return to Ottawa on Wednesday.

    The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers with a high of 3 C.

    Thursday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3 C.

    The outlook for Friday and Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud on both days, with temperatures of -1 C on Friday and 2 C on Saturday.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -15 C.

