OTTAWA -- When I see asparagus on sale for $1.99/lb, I not only feel like doing a cartwheel through the produce aisle, I want to base my menus around the nutritious spears.

You may not like asparagus like I do, but we all love a bargain, and saving at the grocery store adds miles, and grocery aisles, to your shopping budget.

With skyrocketing food prices we wanted to offer you a segment to both help your wallet and meal planning.

I asked our food specialist, Korey Kealey, for her best suggestions to help viewers get the best bang, and flavour, for their buck.

While we often offer plant-based menu ideas, this program was for the omnivores.

The challenge for Korey, to “create five meals from one chicken”.

The results were wholesome and scrumptious.

Making your grocery money last with these tips from a food specialist

Shop the flyers and stock up on pantry staples like beans, broth, tomatoes etc.

Recreate leftovers into new meals: frittata, soup, pizzas, sandwiches,salads

Use your freezer! Preserving foods for future use rather than throwing them out. (Note: remember to date and label-even make a note “chicken for soup” or “use in smoothies”)

Scrub instead of peeling your vegetables-it’s amazing how much those peels can amount to. Instead of a brush use abrasive cloths for scrubbing pots.

Extend expensive meats by adding lentils, beans or chickpeas and shredded vegetables. Not only are you extending the dish you are increasing nutrients. (e.g. Chilli or taco filling)

Another favourite tip, turn leftovers into pots of soup.

Remember, you can freeze butter. Stock up when it’s on sale.

And base your menus on the bargains.