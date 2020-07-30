OTTAWA -- An Ottawa café has been charged for violating Ottawa's temporary bylaw making face masks mandatory in all public spaces.

Since Council approved the new bylaw making face masks mandatory in all indoor public places on July 15, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services has issued one charge and 95 verbal warnings across the city.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Acting Director of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Tania McCumber said, "the charge was issued on July 20 to the Manara Café for failing to post the required signage at every public entrance."

The fine for Manara Café on Hunt Club Road was $490.

McCumber says a court summons was also issued to the proprietor for permitting smoking in an enclosed public space under the Smoking and Vaping Bylaw.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches issued a public health order to make face masks mandatory in all public spaces, effective July 7. Council approved a mandatory face mask bylaw on July 15.

Under Ottawa's temporary mandatory face mask bylaw, face masks are mandatory in all public spaces, including restaurants, stores, places of worship, sports facilities, community venues, hotel lobbies and the public areas of City of Ottawa and health facilities.

Masks are also required on OC Transpo buses, the O-Train, Para Transpo vehicles and transit property.

The mandatory mask bylaw for enclosed public spaces includes a fine ranging between $200 and $400 for violating the rules. Council was told the Ontario Court of Justice will set the exact fine for not wearing a face mask in indoor public spaces.

The City of Ottawa's temporary face mask bylaw requires operators of spaces to inform patrons of the new mask requirement verbally and with proper signs at all public entrances and in common areas of indoor spaces.

Ottawa's temporary face mask bylaw will remain in effect until Council's next meeting on Aug. 26, when it could be extended if warranted.