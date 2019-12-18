One arrested following stabbing on King Edward Ave.
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 7:36AM EST
A file image from a crime scene in Ottawa is seen.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say one person has been arrested after a stabbing on King Edward Ave. early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the area of King Edward and Murray St. at around 4:52 a.m. on reports someone had been stabbed. The victim was found with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say a male suspect was arrested a short time later. No other suspects are being sought.
Charges have not been announced.