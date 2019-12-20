OTTAWA -- Olivia and Liam are the most popular baby names in Ontario.

ServiceOntario has released the list of the top baby names born in 2018.

The top boy name was Liam, followed by Noah, Lucas, William and Benjamin.

The top girl name was Olivia, followed by Emma, Charlotte, Amelia and Ava.

According to the province, more than 8,300 baby girls born in Ontario from January, 2010 to December, 2018 were named Olivia.