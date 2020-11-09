PEMBROKE, ONT. -- A fire at an iconic building in Pembroke, Ont. has caused significant damage.

A fire broke out at around 3:35 p.m. Monday at a building well known as the old Red Bargain Barn. The blaze started in the upper portion of the building, which led to the roof collapsing.

Pembroke Fire Chief Dan Herback tells CTV News the building is a total loss.

The building was mostly vacant, he said, with some storage. No injuries have been reported.

All available crews are on scene and Herback says he expects firefighters to remain there well into the night.

A stretch of Pembroke Street West between George Street and Douglas Street is closed, according to the OPP.