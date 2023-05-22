Okay, it shouldn't rain today: Sunny Victoria Day in Ottawa

It's shaping up to be a pleasant and sunny Victoria Day in Ottawa, with no forecast precipitation.

On Sunday, downtown Ottawa was hit with a sudden downpour as a band of heavy showers developed around La Pêche, Que. in the afternoon and made its way southeast. It missed the airport, however, so the official rainfall total for Sunday is 0 mm. The weather agency was forecasting a 30 per cent chance of showers Sunday.

Sudden rainshowers in the ByWard Market in Ottawa. May 21, 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

According to Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa, no such chance of showers exists for the holiday Monday. Instead, it's a clear sky with a high of 18 C.

Overnight, expect a bit of patchy frost in some parts of the region. A frost advisory remains in effect, cautioning people to cover up plants in frost-prone areas. The overnight low is 4 C in the city and 2 C in the suburbs, according to the 11 a.m. forecast.

Tuesday's forecast is sunny with a high of 23 C.

Showers are expected Wednesday with a high of 13 C.

After that, mainly sunny skies are in the forecast through the rest of the week.