Two more Ottawa 67's games have been postponed this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Ontario Hockey League announced the 67's games Friday night in Oshawa and Saturday night in Hamilton have been postponed.

The two postponements came hours after the OHL reaffirmed its commitment to continue the 2021-22 season despite the ban on attendance at all sporting events in Ontario.

"The Ontario Hockey League Board of Governors conducted a meeting this morning to address next steps in light of the recent order issued by the Government of Ontario taking effect today, Wednesday, Jan. 5," said the OHL.

"The league has reaffirmed its commitment to continue the 2021-22 OHL season. The OHL is currently in conversation with government and public health and will have further updates in this area in the very near future."

The Ottawa 67's played in North Bay on New Year's Eve. Three games scheduled for Dec. 28, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The 67's game against Oshawa postponed on Dec. 28 has been rescheduled to March 1.